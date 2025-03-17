AP allocates 12 acres to Ashramam

Anantapur:State government has allocated 12 acres of additional land to the historic Kasi Nayana Avadutha Ashramam in Kadapa district after the forest department had earlier demolished sheds constructed by the ashramam, as they had been built illegally on forest land, sources have said.

Expressing regrets over the demolition a few days ago, minister Nara Lokesh promised to reconstruct the annadana chatram using his own funds.



The forest department had demolished the annadana chatram, guest house and gosala located close to the reserved forest in Badvel area of Kadapa district. This led to protests saying the government’s action has hurt the sentiments of thousands of devotees who had been receiving annadanam daily.



Devotees expressed gratitude to Nara Lokesh for his promise to reconstruct the demolished annadana chatram.