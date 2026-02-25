AP Aims to Build Integrated Titanium, Rare Earth Value Chains From Beach Sand Minerals

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday asserted its commitment to transforming the state’s beach sand mineral (BSM) resources into an integrated and globally competitive titanium and rare earth industrial ecosystem.

Addressing a high-level workshop on building domestic value chains for titanium and rare earth elements in Vijayawada, minister for mines, geology and excise Kollu Ravindra said the state would move beyond raw mineral extraction and focus on end-to-end value addition within Andhra Pradesh.

He said titanium and rare earth elements are strategic materials vital for aerospace, defence, electric mobility and renewable energy sectors, and stressed the need to develop integrated mineral-to-manufacturing clusters to generate large-scale employment and attract high-value investments.

Former DRDO chairman G. Satish Reddy highlighted the strategic importance of titanium alloys and rare earth-based permanent magnets in defence systems, satellites, missiles and next-generation mobility solutions.

Principal Secretary (Mines) Mukesh Kumar Meena outlined the State’s policy framework, which focuses on long-term raw material linkages, structured mineral allocation, cluster-based industrial development and investment-linked incentives to promote value addition. He said the policy aligns with national initiatives such as the Critical Minerals Mission and offers a predictable regulatory environment through single-window clearances and inter-departmental coordination.

Industries and Commerce Secretary Yuvaraj said Andhra Pradesh is shifting from “ease of doing business” to “speed of doing business” by offering time-bound approvals, plug-and-play infrastructure and strong port connectivity to support mineral-based industries.

VC and managing director of Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation, Praveen Kumar, said the State has 16 identified BSM deposits spread across about 16,600 hectares, ensuring long-term feedstock security. He said the corporation is strengthening scientific mining practices and expanding mineral separation capacities.

The workshop included technical sessions on titanium value chains, rare earth magnet supply security and industry expectations. The government reiterated its target of attracting over ₹50,000 crore in investments and generating more than 40,000 jobs over the next decade, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a national hub for strategic mineral-based industries.



