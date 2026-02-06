AP Aims to Be Land-Dispute-Free State By 2027: CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday launched a blistering attack on the previous administration, alleging a “shocking” attempt to undermine the sanctity of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) through supply of adulterated laddu prasadam to devotees for nearly five years.

Addressing a gathering after distributing new Pattadar Passbooks under the Mee Bhoomi–Mee Hakku initiative at Kalugotla village in Emmiganur Assembly constituency in Kurnool district, Naidu claimed that laddus were prepared using chemically adulterated ghee.

This, he said, was allegedly manufactured with substances that are generally meant for cleaning the bathrooms.

Naidu said,“There is a stark difference in the quality of laddus prepared during the previous rule and those being made now. Similar adulteration had taken place at Srisailam as well, he said.

The CM announced that the comprehensive land survey would be completed and Pattadar Passbooks bearing the state seal would be issued to all eligible beneficiaries by December 2027. The new passbooks come with 14 advanced security features, including QR codes and unique identification numbers, making them impossible to tamper with, he said.

“Any attempt to manipulate land records will invite stringent action, including imprisonment under the PD Act,” he warned, asserting that “not even a single paisa of corruption” would be tolerated in the process.

The CM alleged that during the previous government’s term, land records were deliberately distorted, private lands shown as government property, and landowners harassed using provisions such as Section 22-A. He cited instances, including the acquisition of private land near Tadepalli for a helipad, where owners were allegedly targeted when they questioned the irregularities.

Naidu said over 80 per cent of the complaints received by the government pertained to revenue issues. “I have never seen land problems of this magnitude,” he remarked, blaming flawed policies and a defective Land Titling Act, which his government repealed.

Providing details of the rollout, the CM said pilot distribution has begun in 279 villages across the state, with 1,16,870 Draft Passbooks prepared so far. Of these, 91,038 have completed e-KYC. In Kurnool district alone, 8,347 beneficiaries in 13 villages are receiving new Passbooks, including 1,178 in Kalugotla village.

A total of 37.4 lakh passbooks have been prepared statewide, of which 19 lakh have already been distributed, and the remaining 18.4 lakh would be issued by April. Surveys in another 9,500 villages would enable the issuance of new Passbooks to nearly 60 lakh people.

On irrigation and regional development, he said major projects in Rayalaseema, including the Handri-Neeva, Galeru–Nagari and Telugu Ganga, were the result of initiatives taken by the TD. He reiterated his resolve to provide water to every acre, stating that supplying water to western Kurnool taluk would effectively secure irrigation for the entire state.

Naidu also outlined plans to complete the Polavaram project before the 2027 Pushkarams, develop Rayalaseema as a horticulture hub, and establish industrial parks and sectors such as aerospace, defence, electronics and food processing.

He assured the people that power tariffs would not be increased in the future and said works on the Kadapa Steel Plant would be completed within three years.

Ministers Anagani Satyaprasad, Nimmala Ramanaidu and T.G. Bharat and others were present.