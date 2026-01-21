AP Aims To Attract Investments Worth Rs 10 Lakh Crore In Green Energy By 2029: Lokesh

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh has announced that Andhra Pradesh aims to attract investments worth Rs10 lakh crore in the green energy sector by 2029.

He was taking part in a round table conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, on the topic ‘Sustainability at Scale: Pathway for Global Transformation’. The event was held under the aegis of CII.

Lokesh said AP had already attracted `5.22 lakh crore in investments in the clean energy sector and sounded confident this would help create 2.7 lakh jobs in renewable energy and allied sectors.

He said sustainability was being looked at in three ways -- with IT being the first, wherein “we are setting up six GW capacity data centres in the state.”

The state government, he said, had started to take up 24 GW renewable energy projects to supply pollution-free energy to the data centres to do their work.

The second priority in sustainability was to generate employment; and the third priority being that the state government accepted the integrated clean energy policy.

Referring to the MoUs signed in the meetings held on the CII platform last year, Lokesh said AP attracted investments worth `5.22 lakh crore in clean energy.

In the five years of the present government, we would be adding three lakh jobs in the clean energy sector. Other sectors would fulfill the target for generation of 20 lakh jobs in the state, he said.