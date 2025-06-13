AP Aims For Top Rankings In Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2025

Vijayawada: A state-level workshop on “Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2025” was organised by the Swachh Andhra Corporation at the School of Planning and Architecture in Vijayawada on Friday, with corporation chairman Komma Reddy Pattabhiram attending as chief guest.

Addressing officials and stakeholders, Pattabhiram stated that Andhra Pradesh currently ranks 12th nationally in the Swachh Survekshan rankings and lamented the absence of any AP district in the top 50. He attributed this to the previous government’s neglect of rural sanitation and called for a new and focused approach to achieve significant improvements.

This year’s rankings will be based on four parameters: service-level progress, direct observation, citizen feedback, and a new category—functionality of assets.

The chairman noted that several innovative initiatives are being launched under the current government. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has declared the third Saturday of each month as “Swarna Andhra” or “Swachh Andhra” Day, when officials from all departments will work with citizens at the grassroots level.

He also announced plans to make Andhra Pradesh the first state in the country to adopt a circular economy policy. As part of this strategy, a recycling park will be established to strengthen waste management practices.