AP aiming for maximum solar energy generation across the state: CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his vision for Andhra Pradesh to be a leader in solar rooftop electricity production, envisaging such energy generation on a massive scale across the state.

"The goal is to establish solar panels with a capacity of 2 kilowatts on every home," he stated.

Rounding off a short discussion on the Energy Sector in the state Assembly on Thursday, Naidu said, “The power sector faced dark days between 2019-24. In just nine months, we have put the devastated sector back on track. The previous administration's mismanagement left the industry in complete disarray.”

“For the past 30 years, the energy sector has been close to my heart. The TD has a history of pioneering power sector reforms. Since announcing the Clean Energy Policy, we have secured Rs.5.19 lakh crore worth of MoUs, that promise to create 3.66 lakh jobs. Our goal is to attract Rs.10 lakh crore in investments over the next five years.”

Naidu said, “We promised not to increase power tariffs. We are standing by our commitment. We are working to bring down the per-unit electricity purchase price from Rs.5.16 to Rs. 4.80.”

“When I was CM in the past, coal shortages were not an issue. But mismanagement crippled thermal power stations. The 1998 reforms were undone, leading to a 17.6 per cent power deficit in Andhra Pradesh in 2012-13, compared to the national average of 8.7 per cent. The budget allocation for power was reduced from 7.8 per cent to 5 per cent. Between 1995-2004, power generation capacity increased by 90 per cent, but after that, it dropped to 56 per cent,” Naidu said.

Stating that, between 2019-24, mismanagement again pushed the sector into crisis, the CM said, “Power purchase agreements (PPAs) were cancelled arbitrarily, leading to legal battles. Even at Davos, discussions were held on Andhra Pradesh’s policy failures. Due to these wrong decisions, the high court ordered the government to pay Rs.9,000 crore in penalties. If the previous government had honored the PPAs, these issues wouldn't have arisen. One man's arrogance cost the state Rs.9,000 crore.”

Announcing plans for 10,000 rooftop solar installations per constituency, Naidu said, “We are moving towards sustainable energy with solar, wind, hydro, and battery storage. Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, every household can generate its own power. SC/ST families will receive subsidies for 2 kW solar units. MLAs must ensure 10,000 rooftop solar installations per constituency. Households generating 240 units monthly can sell excess power to the grid, earning Rs.300 per month.”

The government, he said, will cover Rs.70,000 of the Rs.1.48 lakh installation cost, with financing options available. This Rs.8,937 crore project will generate 1,559mw, with funding from both central (Rs.4,663 crore) and state (Rs.4,274 crore) governments.

Naidu explained that the MNRE has allocated 1 lakh solar pump sets to Andhra Pradesh. “We have requested an additional 4 lakh. Through this, 3.85 lakh pump sets will generate 1,327mw. Tenders have been invited for 220mw (49,533 sets) and 751mw (1,67,452 sets).

Announcing the plans for launch of 5,000 EV charging stations across the State, the CM stated, “We lag behind in electric vehicle adoption. To address this, we will set up 5,000 EV charging stations, with one in every 30km distance. Additionally, Rs.1.12 lakh crore investment proposals have been received for 26.26gw renewable power generation.”