AP Aiming at ₹30 Lakh Crore in Investment, 20 Lakh Jobs: Minister Parthasarathy

Vijayawada:Information Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy has said Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a major destination for investment because of the brand image of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

“Prominent industrialists from within India and abroad are looking towards Andhra Pradesh in the wake of formulation of six new policies by the state government with the aim of attracting investments of around `30 lakh crore. Our aim is also to provide employment opportunities to 20 lakh people,” the minister said on Friday.

He said the six new policies related to industries, food, MSMEs, green energy, private parks and electronics.

Speaking to the media in Velagapudi, the minister said the chief minister was working tirelessly to put all the systems back on track and put the state on the path of development with the highlighting of the brand AP (A for Amaravati, P for Polavaram).

He said Naidu managed to get central funds sanctioned for Polavaram after becoming chief minister. “The CM is giving confidence to the people that Polavaram will be completed in the next two to three years.”

Parthasarathy said Amaravati as the state capital would soon be a reality. The development works of Amaravati are moving at a swift pace and it will become a city of international standards. At the special initiative of the CM, a large funds have been sanctioned from the Centre for development of Railways and National Highways across the state, he asserted.

The minister said that `9,138 crore has been sanctioned to AP for the railway projects and `6,280 crore for NH works.

He expressed hope that the socio-economic development work undertaken in the state as also the progress in Amaravati, Polavaram, Railways and NH works will lead to a bright future for Andhra Pradesh.

“There are lakhs of acres of agricultural and urban lands in the state. Their value has deteriorated significantly during the previous government's tenure, causing people to lose lakhs of crores in their assets. After Naidu’s return to power, people have trust and confidence in him and the values of properties in the state have increased,” he claimed.