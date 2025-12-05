AP Agriculture Dept Rolls Out Data-Driven Plan To Boost Farmers’ GVA, Net Income

VIJAYAWADA: Acting on directives issued by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Rythanna Meekosam workshop, the Andhra Pradesh agriculture department has launched a data-driven initiative to enhance farmers’ Gross Value Addition (GVA), net income and value addition across primary sectors.

With technical support from Athena Infonomics as the Project Management Unit under the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the department is rolling out a pilot programme to strengthen planning and value enhancement at the Rythu Seva Kendra (RSK) level. The programme focuses on identifying local agricultural resources that contribute to GVA and training RSK staff in value-addition strategies, including smarter crop choices and market-linked planning.

Director Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon chaired a review meeting at the Mangalagiri office with senior officials and the PMU team. He reiterated the Chief Minister’s call for farmers in agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and sericulture to adopt practices that increase net income.

He said RSK teams will receive structured training in calculating GVA, analysing value drivers and mapping opportunities in their jurisdictions, stressing that mindset change must begin at field level.

Data from village-level departments will be integrated into the RSK Unit Dashboard to support evidence-based decision-making. The PMU has also been directed to include market price analytics up to the RSK level for transparency.

The meeting reviewed the mapping of GPS-enabled farm machinery, including harvesters and tractors, to improve utilisation. Dr Samoon instructed that Annual Action Plans prepared by RSKs must be realistic, holistic and performance-based.