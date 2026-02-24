AP Milk Adulteration Case: Freezer Coolant Leak Suspected, Samples to FSL

Rajamahendravaram: The police on Tuesday said that a chemical coolant leak from the freezer of a vendor may have resulted in the death of four people here who allegedly consumed the "contaminated" milk.After consuming the alleged contaminated milk, four people died in the last two days and 12 were hospitalised.

According to the preliminary investigation, the contaminated milk caused kidney (renal) failure, leading to sudden urinary blockage and death.

The samples collected from the storage unit and milk supplied have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Vijayawada for detailed scientific examination.

"The milk was stored in a freezer at the accused's residence and we suspect that coolant might have leaked into it. All necessary samples have been sent to the FSL," East Godavari Superintendent of Police (SP) D Narasimha Kishore told PTI.

The SP said the vendor stored milk at his house in a freezer with two containers, besides filling six cans from storage tanks for distribution.

A few cans were also filled with freshly collected milk before being supplied to customers in various localities of the city.

It is suspected that one can containing contaminated milk may have been delivered to the households where deaths were reported.

The accused vendor has been taken into custody and the dairy unit linked to the supply has been sealed.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of murder.

Legal action will be taken based on forensic findings and post-mortem reports, the official said.