AP Adulterated Liquor Scam Accused Remanded to Judicial Custody

Hyderabad: A local court in Annamaya district has remanded car driver Ashraf to judicial custody in Mulakalacheruvu adulterated liquor manufacturing case.

Ashraf is accused number 21 in the adulterated liquor case, which rocked Andhra Pradesh. He underwent medical tests at the Tamballapalle government hospital before being produced in the court.

In all, 21 accused have been identified. Of them, 12 arrests have been made so far. The names of some Telugu Desam associates also surfaced in the investigation.