 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

AP Adulterated Liquor Scam Accused Remanded to Judicial Custody

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
11 Oct 2025 4:16 PM IST

In all, 21 accused have been identified. Of them, 12 arrests have been made so far in the case: Police

AP Adulterated Liquor Scam Accused Remanded to Judicial Custody
x
A local court in Annamaya district has remanded car driver Ashraf to judicial custody in Mulakalacheruvu adulterated liquor manufacturing case. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A local court in Annamaya district has remanded car driver Ashraf to judicial custody in Mulakalacheruvu adulterated liquor manufacturing case.

Ashraf is accused number 21 in the adulterated liquor case, which rocked Andhra Pradesh. He underwent medical tests at the Tamballapalle government hospital before being produced in the court.

In all, 21 accused have been identified. Of them, 12 arrests have been made so far. The names of some Telugu Desam associates also surfaced in the investigation.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh news spurious liquor TDP leaders 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X