AP Adopts Cluster-Based Industrial Strategy to Drive $2.4 Trillion Economy by 2047

Hyderabad: IT Minister Nara Lokesh highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s cluster-based approach to industrial development. The government aims to establish end-to-end ecosystems within 100 km zones for sectors including electronics, cement, automotive, biogas, and Drone City Kurnool. This model combines vertical integration—from manufacturing to testing and certification—and horizontal integration through skill development initiatives.

Minister Lokesh stated that the Greater Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor will serve as a key investment hub, reinforcing AP’s vision to become a global economic leader by 2047. Lokesh slammed YSRCP, saying: “There’s a Big Difference Between a Prisoner and a Visionary”

During a press meet in Guntur, Lokesh strongly criticised the YSRCP for trying to obstruct the state’s development and investment opportunities. “When I go to Singapore, they send mail to the Singapore government. Now, from October 18 to 25, I’m going to Australia on the invitation of the Australian government — and they’ll send emails there too. Even yesterday, they posted tweets about me on Google. They have nothing else to do; their only goal is to block investments coming into our state."

"That’s why I say there’s a big difference between a prisoner and a visionary. People understood that — and that’s why they gave us victory in 94 per cent of the seats. We must now work hard, fulfil every promise, revive the economy, and make Andhra Pradesh number one in all sectors,” he added