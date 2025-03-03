AP Acts to Restore Blue Flag Status for R’konda Beach

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh government, in a bid to restore the Blue Flag status for Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam, has taken strict action against key officials of the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) for failing to discharge their duties and has completed the necessary compliance measures. The government stated that strict protocols have been implemented to prevent similar lapses in the future, and authorities are confident that the certification will be reinstated soon.

According to the sources, internal disputes among key tourism officials led to the loss of the prestigious Blue Flag certification. District tourism officer K. Gnanaveni and regional director of the Visakhapatnam hub K. Ramana were found to be engaged in internal conflicts, hampering tourism promotion efforts and damaging the department’s reputation. As a result, both officials have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect.

V.B. Jagadeesh Gedela, currently divisional manager, Visakhapatnam, has been appointed as executive director of APTDC, Visakhapatnam hub, replacing K. Ramana, who has been relieved on administrative grounds. Ramana has been directed to hand over the charge immediately. K. Gnanaveni, the district tourism officer and tourist information officer (DTO & TIO) has been sent back to her parent department, effective Monday. G. Dasu, previously manager of Tourism of Vizianagaram district, has been given full additional charge as DTO & TIO, Visakhapatnam and in-charge manager of tourism for ASR district.

With corrective measures now in place, a compliance audit is scheduled for March 4, after which the certification is expected to be reinstated within the week. Rushikonda Beach, the only Blue Flag-certified beach in Andhra Pradesh, attracts the highest footfall among all Blue Flag beaches in India, particularly during major festivals like Dasara, Diwali and Sankranti. The certification, which requires adherence to 33 environmental, safety and cleanliness criteria, was first granted in 2020 and renewed in October 2024 after compliance with the required guidelines.

However, a control visit by Blue Flag India on June 29 last year allegedly identified lapses in infrastructure and services, leading to a temporary suspension notification on February 13 this year. Authorities were given 10 days to implement corrective actions. The Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education withdrew the certification due to issues related to parking, security and stray dog management. With corrective actions now in place, the Andhra Pradesh government is confident of regaining the certification soon.