AP Achieves Double-Digit Growth

Vijayawada:Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu stated on Friday that Andhra Pradesh has achieved a double-digit growth this year.

He stated that by 2028-29, the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) would reach Rs 29.29 lakh crore; and by 2029-34, it would cross Rs 57.21 lakh crore.

The chief minister aired his views at a digital media conclave organised in Mangalagiri on Friday. He said, “Proper vision is essential for development of the state. The AP government has been implementing Swarnandhra Vision 2047 for the benefit of future generations. The vision aims at placing AP in first position among states in the coming 22 years.”

Naidu said India has been seeing fast-paced economic development through the economic reforms introduced by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. The state achieved double-digit growth. The government aimed at achieving a per capita income of`5,42,985 by 2028-29 and `10.55 lakh by 2029-34.



The CM said the development works launched in Amaravati at a cost of `50,000 crore would be completed in three years and the Polavaram project by Dec 2027.



Naidu made it clear that Amaravati farmers who gave their lands for Amaravati would not suffer loss and Amaravati would be developed as an international city. Citing the example of Hyderabad, he said that before developing the Hitech city, the land cost was `1 lakh per acre and now it rose to `100 crore per acre.



“If we fail to develop Amaravati by taking additional land, it will remain a small municipality. Sufficient land is essential for setting up international companies, including quantum computing ancillaries and international educational institutions,” he said.



Condemning the “false” campaign of YSR Congress on medical colleges, the CM said that there was no question of handing over the medical colleges to private parties. The government decided to develop the colleges on a PPP mode for the benefit of medical students and to improve health services, he stressed.

Referring to the Polavaram-Banakacharla link canal, Naidu said the situation changed in the Rayalaseema region with the operation of the Handri-Neeva project. Anantapur district stands ahead in GSDP compared to the Godavari districts, with encouragement given to horticulture.

He said the government proposed the Banakacharla to utilise the excess water of the Godavari river, which was flowing waste into the sea. The linking project would benefit farmers in a big way. The government, he said, is committed to bridging the gap between haves and have-nots as part of its efforts to establish a healthy and happy society.