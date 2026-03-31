AP: 6 Cops Injured in Firecracker Explosion At Challapalli Police Station

Krishna: Six police personnel were injured in an explosion at a police station here in Krishna district on Tuesday while shifting the seized firecrackers for disposal as per court orders, a police official said. The police had conducted a special drive against unauthorised firecracker storage units and seized large quantities of explosives, which were stored safely at an external facility at the police station.

"We had seized unauthorised firecrackers during a special drive and stored them securely. While taking them out today for disposal following court orders, it exploded," Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidya Sagar Naidu told reporters.

According to the SP, three personnel sustained serious injuries while three others suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The injured were provided immediate medical assistance, and those seriously hurt were shifted to Vijayawada after primary treatment. The SP said all injured personnel are out of danger and are receiving proper care. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha enquired about the incident, he added.

He noted that a detailed internal investigation will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the blast.

Meanwhile, doctors said the injured suffered pellet-type wounds, causing bleeding and were stabilised with first aid, fluids, and pain management before being referred to higher medical centres.