AP: 4 booked under POCSO for gangraping minor

Vijayawada: The Inagaduru police on Saturday booked four people under POCSO Act for allegedly gangraping a minor at Pampula Cheruvu Colony in Machilipatnam of Krishna district.

Machilipatnam SDPO Md Abdul Subhan told Deccan Chronicle that the accused gangraped the a Class VIII student after taking her to a secluded place at Pamula Cheruvu locality.



He said the incident took place around 8 pm on Friday and a case was registered under POCSO Act based on a complaint given by the victim's family members.

The SDPO said the police have taken two accused into custody and a probe is underway to nab another two accused who are absconding. The SDPO said the police shifted the victim to a government hospital for medical examination.