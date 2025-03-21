AP: 1,630 Selected for Haj Pilgrimage

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Haj Committee executive officer Sk Md Ghouse Peer said 1,630 pilgrims from the state have been selected for the Haj pilgrimage this year.

Of these, 1,096 individuals chose the Hyderabad Embarkation Point, 454 opted for Bengaluru and only 71 chose Vijayawada. Nine individuals chose other embarkation points. The 71 pilgrims who selected Vijayawada would be flying from Hyderabad, which was also their second preference for embarkation. Haj applicants were asked to mention two choices for embarkation points.

Peer said the aviation department will be providing special flights for the pilgrims. However that will not be possible for Vijayawada embarkation due to the small number of pilgrims.

Peer stated necessary department actions have already been initiated to provide all required facilities to the pilgrims in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.