AP: 15,941 DSC-Qualified Candidates Receive Appointment Orders in Festive Mood

Vijayawada: The Mega DSC 2025 conducted by the state government as part of the Super Six promises led to the distribution of appointment letters to 15,941 candidates at a government programme in Amaravati on Thursday.

The candidates who received appointment letters attended the festive event along with their family members.

Addressing them, chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said the DSC notification would be issued annually and that the disqualified candidates in the DSC should prepare for the next DSC.

“After assuming charge as CM, my first signature was for conducting the mega DSC,” Naidu said and congratulated education minister Lokesh and his team for conducting the mega DSC in a transparent manner. “In my 15 years as CM, I conducted 14 DSCs and appointed 1,96,619 teachers,” he said.

The CM said he has been giving priority to education all along. He said the present government has been bringing reforms in the education sector. Lokesh introduced No Bag Day. A mega parent-teacher meeting was conducted, he noted.

He stressed that it was the responsibility of every teacher to provide moral, value-based education to children. “The YSRC government neglected the education sector. As a result, the AP education sector came down to 19th place. In addition, 106 cases were filed (by them) to create hurdles to the mega DSC.”

The event was organised like a get-together with the CM and Lokesh interacting with the newly recruited teachers and their family members.

A newly appointed teacher, Jandhyala Anjani, asked the CM from whom he drew inspiration in his political journey and leadership. Naidu replied that he got encouragement from his economics professor, DL Narayana, to enter politics. “I contested first from campus and was later elected as an MLA.”

Another newly appointed teacher, Suman Nalukurthi, urged minister Lokesh to explain the roadmap to fulfill the promise of providing 20 lakh employment opportunities to youths.

Lokesh recalled that when he visited Nellore district as part of the Yuvagalam padayatra, he asked a woman running a roadside tiffin shop as to what she expected after the formation of the new government. She said that after the death of her liquor-addict husband, she strived hard to educate her children; and urged him to give them jobs.

“Inspired by this, I promised to arrange 20 lakh jobs in the government and private sectors. I am confident of fulfilling this promise under the visionary leadership of Chandrababu Naidu,” Lokesh said.

Another teacher, B Anita, asked Lokesh about introducing a gender sensitivity subject in textbooks. Lokesh replied that at first, “the change should start from our own house.” He said, “I was married to Brahmani at a young age. Now she is the MD of Heritage Foods. Everyone should respect women.”

BJP state president PVN Madhav, ministers, MLAs, MLCs and officials of the education department were present.