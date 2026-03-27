ANU Students Visit Juvenile Observation Home

VIJAYAWADA: Students of the department of sociology and social work at Acharya Nagarjuna University visited the Juvenile Observation Home as part of a field observation exercise on the fifth day of a national-level workshop.

The visit provided practical exposure to social defence systems and juvenile care. Students interacted with children at the home and held discussions on issues related to social defence. They also conducted counselling sessions, emphasising the importance of education, personal development, and building a positive future.

JOH superintendent Ram Mohan Reddy explained the facilities available and outlined government welfare measures for the rehabilitation and care of juveniles. District child protection officer Durga Prasad briefed students on legal provisions and judicial processes concerning children in conflict with the law.

Workshop director Prof M Trimurthi Rao highlighted the objectives of the programme, focusing on reformative strategies to curb juvenile delinquency through social defence. He thanked the staff for facilitating the visit.