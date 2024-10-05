ANU Professor Appointed Lifeboat Foundation Member

Vijayawada:Professor Saraswati Raju Iyer, Professor of the Department of Sociology and Social Work, Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), has been appointed a member of the Advisory Board of the Lifeboat Foundation. Lifeboat Foundation founder Eric Klien sent a communication in this regard to the professor on Thursday.

Lifeboat Foundation – Safeguarding Humanity is a non-profit nongovernmental organisation established in 2002 at Gardnerville, Nevada, United States of America. Technology journalist Ashlee Vance says Lifeboat seeks to protect people from catastrophic technology-related events.



Prominent scholars on Lifeboat Foundation's Advisory Board include 1986 Nobel Laureate in Literature Wole Soyinka, 1993 Nobel Laureate in Medicine Richard J. Roberts, 2002 Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences Daniel Kahneman, and 2007 Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences Eric Maskin. ANU vice chancellor Professor K. Gangadhar Rao congratulated Saraswati Raju Iyer for achieving a rare distinction not only for herself but also the ANU.

