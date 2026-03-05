ANU Hosts AP’s First Academic-Industry Summit, Signs 20 MoUs

Vijayawada:Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) on Thursday hosted Andhra Pradesh’s first Academic–Industry Summit, aimed at bridging the gap between higher education and employment. The summit was inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh State Higher Education Council Chairman Prof. K. Madhumurthy, who said the initiative would help align students’ skills with industry needs. Emphasising the impact of automation and artificial intelligence on the global economy, he called on universities to prioritise upskilling and industry-readiness among students.



ANU Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Gangadhara Rao said the university was proud to launch the first such initiative in the State. During the summit, 20 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between universities and industries to promote internships, research collaborations and placements.



APSCHE Vice-Chairperson Prof. K. Ratna Sheela Mani said the event supports the Centre’s Viksit Bharat vision by integrating industry requirements into academic curricula. Around 50 stalls were set up at the exhibition, including 43 showcasing products and innovations from organisations in India, the UK, Italy and France. Industry representatives, faculty, researchers and students participated in the event.



Milk contamination toll rises to 9



Kakinada: The death toll in the suspected milk contamination case in East Godavari district has risen to nine with the death of G. Venkata Lakshmi (69) from Chowdeeswara Nagar in the Lalacheruvu area. The victim had been admitted to a private hospital on February 17 with anuria and renal failure and was undergoing treatment on ventilator support and dialysis when he passed away. DM&HO K. Venkateswara Rao said 11 patients are currently undergoing treatment in four hospitals. Of them, three are on dialysis, while eight are receiving both ventilator support and dialysis. He said patients are being provided advanced medical care, with specialists and treating doctors coordinating through a dedicated real-time communication group to monitor cases, review dialysis protocols and standardise treatment.



Recruit AIIMS vacancies as per reservation norms: MP

Vijayawada:Union minister of state Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Thursday reviewed infrastructure and facility upgrades at AIIMS Mangalagiri, aiming to strengthen it as a leading research and academic centre in Andhra Pradesh.



He said that following earlier discussions with the union finance ministry, over 500 additional posts were sanctioned for the institute. Of the total approved strength, 1,661 posts have been filled so far. Recruitment, he added, must strictly adhere to reservation norms, with 45 per cent of posts earmarked for SC, ST and EWS.

Patient footfall has risen from 22,000 in 2024 to 28,000 in 2025, reflecting growing public reliance on the hospital. Infrastructure has also expanded, with operation theatres increasing from 12 to 87 and ICU capacity significantly enhanced from the earlier 38 beds.

Pharmacy counters have been increased from three to seven, and a bus shelter has been added for patients. The minister said approval has been obtained from Union minister Nitin Gadkari for constructing a ramp from the national highway to the hospital, with the project currently in the tender stage.

AP liquor scam case accused Pranay served as financial conduit as per remand report

Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case Accused No. 52 Katta Pranay Prakash’s remand report mentioned that he played a key role in storing, transporting and managing kickback funds collected from the distilleries and liquor suppliers.



The remand report alleged that he acted as a financial conduit and transferred large amounts of money through intermediaries in the liquor scam case worth `3,500 crore.



The A-52 was caught at the Indo-Nepal border on March 2 as a Look-Out Circular was already issued against him. He was taken into custody by the AP police (SIT) on March 2 and brought to Vijayawada by getting a transit warrant from a local court at Maharajgunj and later produced before the ACB court in the city which sent him to judicial remand.



CID grills senior IPS officer Sunil Naik in custodial torture case

Vijayawada:The Crime Investigation Department (CID) sleuths grilled senior IPS officer of Bihar cadre M. Sunil Kumar Naik at CCS police station in Guntur on Thursday.



The inquiry was held for several hours in a case related to the custodial torture of former MP and AP Assembly Deputy Speaker K. Raghurama Krishna Raju as he was named as Accused No. 7.



Earlier, the AP High Court has granted interim protection to him from arrest and directed him to cooperate in the inquiry with the CID .



India now 4th largest economy, says MP Lakshman

Vijayawada:K. Lakshman, BJP Parliamentary Board member and MP, on Thursday said India has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 12 years.

Addressing the media, he said the Modi government prioritised development and welfare, highlighting the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, through which ₹25 lakh crore was transferred to beneficiaries transparently via digital platforms.

Referring to central allocations to Andhra Pradesh under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Lakshman said the state received ₹96,645 crore in devolution funds, ₹25,660 crore for infrastructure, ₹3,320 crore for the Polavaram project, ₹1,561 crore for Amaravati development and ₹10,134 crore for rail connectivity in Rayalaseema.

He said the TDP–BJP–Jana Sena alliance aims to develop Andhra Pradesh into “Swarnandhra Pradesh” by 2047 in line with the Viksit Bharat vision. He also expressed confidence that the BJP would come to power in Telangana, alleging governance failures by the Congress and the BRS.

Youth held for murdering transgender community leader

Visakhapatnam:Police in Srikakulam district have arrested 21-year-old A. Dilleswara Rao for the murder of P. Mohan Rao (40), whose body was found on February 26 between Ponnada and Venkannagaripeta under Etcherla mandal.



Mohan Rao, a small shop owner and member of a local transgender community group, had reportedly been acquainted with the accused, a local market tax collector. Police said a dispute arose between them last December, and the accused later suspected he had contracted a contagious illness due to the alleged sexual contact with Mohan Rao.

Harbouring a grudge, he allegedly killed Mohan Rao. Investigation was ongoing.

Four arrested in property theft cases

Visakhapatnam:City police in Visakhapatnam arrested four persons in two separate property offence cases and recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments.



In the first case, PM Palem police arrested P. Sridevi, K. Prasad Babu and S. Harikrishna for allegedly breaking into a house at Kommadi and decamping with valuables. Police recovered 335 grams of gold ornaments and 1,170 gm of silver jewellery from them.

In another case, 23-year-old Adi Prasad was arrested for his alleged involvement in three property offences. Police seized 160 grams of gold and 700 grams of silver from him. Further investigation is underway.

Man gets 10-year jail for ganja smuggling



Visakhapatnam:A court in Chodavaram of Anakapalle district on Thursday sentenced 43-year-old Varri Narasinga Rao to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a ganja case. The court also slapped a fine of `one lakh on the convict. The police said Narasinga Rao was arrested by Kothakota police in March 2017 when he was transporting 138 kgs of dry cannabis on a bike. The police seized the contraband and the vehicle.





