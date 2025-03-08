ANU B.Ed paper leak: Suspect now in police custody
The police investigation is ongoing.
Guntur: Three individuals from Odisha have been taken into police custody in connection with the leaked Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) first-semester examination paper from Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU).
The leak, which occurred at an ANU-affiliated college in Guntur, prompted an immediate inquiry on Friday. Following the incident, minister Nara Lokesh directed university authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ordered the cancellation of the compromised examination.
The police investigation is ongoing.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story