ANU B.Ed paper leak: Suspect now in police custody

Andhra Pradesh
DC Web Desk
8 March 2025 11:29 AM IST

The police investigation is ongoing.

Representational image

Guntur: Three individuals from Odisha have been taken into police custody in connection with the leaked Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) first-semester examination paper from Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU).

The leak, which occurred at an ANU-affiliated college in Guntur, prompted an immediate inquiry on Friday. Following the incident, minister Nara Lokesh directed university authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ordered the cancellation of the compromised examination.
