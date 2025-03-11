Another audit on March 18 for raising blue flag at Rushikonda beach again

Vijayawada: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh has said the state government is trying to get relaxations in rules while attempting to hoist the prestigious Blue Flag at Rushikonda Beach once again. One more audit in this respect would take place soon.

Speaking in the assembly on Monday, the minister addressed concerns raised by members, particularly Velagapudi Ramakrishna, on the Coastal Regulation Zone rules being a hindrance to tourism development.

The minister said the state government would press the Centre to get relaxations in rules, and was currently working on an action plan. “Certain areas require exemptions to facilitate beach development,” he said.

The minister said the loss of the Blue Flag certification was a temporary setback caused by encroachments from the previous government. He said, “We are focusing on three key areas: removing encroachments, maintaining cleanliness, and enhancing environmental education.”

He said that the prominent tourist spots in Andhra Pradesh were located near Visakhapatnam and developing these locations could turn them into splendid tourist attractions.

Durgesh said an audit regarding the Blue Flag status had taken place and the relevant authorities were satisfied with the progress. “Another audit is scheduled for March 18, after which the government is confident about successfully re-establishing the Blue Flag status,” he said.

In response to queries from legislators on development of the Ramapuram beach near Chirala and the necessary infrastructure, Durgesh emphasized the need for an integrated approach. Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has formed a cabinet subcommittee for tourism development, which included him, the deputy CM and minister of Panchayat Raj and forests Pawan Kalyan and endowment minister Anam Ramnarayan Reddy.

Durgesh said the committee planned to involve additional departments to discuss and decide on necessary works.

“Collaboration among various governmental departments is essential for the provision of infrastructure. The government is promoting public-private partnerships for investments,” he said.

MLA Somireddy Chandramohan proposed the development of the areas around Velanginimatha in Koduru, Nellore district. He said the Koduru beach area is inherently suitable for tourism development, with resorts already established nearby.

The tourism minister affirmed the government’s commitment to promoting and developing Koduru beach to enhance its visibility and appeal as a tourism destination.

He also said the central government is supportive of establishing a Buddhist circuit in Andhra Pradesh, which is expected to attract more visitors. The state plans to make 50,000 hotel rooms available in anticipation of the influx of tourists.

Durgesh outlined plans to improve beach amenities and encourage beach sports like volleyball, along with water and adventure sports activities. AS part of this initiative, the government has identified 7 anchor hubs and 25 thematic circuits across the state with Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Kakinada, Nellore and Machilipatnam being developed as essential beach circuits.

He said the plans for a river cruise circuit along the Godavari, Krishna, Konaseema, and backwaters were also under study.