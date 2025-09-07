Another Accused Named in Chodavaram Sub-Jail Escape Case

Visakhapatnam: Anakapalli district police have registered a case against another remand prisoner, Yeka Swami in connection with the escape of two remand prisoners from the Chodavaram sub-jail on Friday evening.

Remand prisoners N. Ravi Kumar and B. Ramu had escaped from the Chodavaram sub-jail in Anakapalli district on Friday evening by hitting the head warder, Vasa Veerraj,u with a hammer. Following an alert, Vizag city police arrested the duo on Saturday.

Anakapalli district superintendent of police Tuhin Sinha said Yeka Swami has been added as accused in the jail escape case for conspiring and instigating the two remand prisoners to escape.

The SP said Ravi Kumar and Ramu had developed a close friendship with co-prisoner Yeka Swami while lodged in Sharada Barrack of the Chodavaram sub-jail. Though Ramu and Ravi Kumar had been granted bail, they remained in jail due to a lack of sureties.

Yeka Swami, who has past criminal history, frequently instigated Ravi Kumar and Ramu to escape, as they would never get sureties and languish in jail for another 10 years. Yeka Swami disclosed to them that the jail guards are old, ill and negligent. Only one young constable Nanaji is vigilant. He suggested that the two escape from the sub-jail when Nanaji is not on duty.

As per the plan, Ravi Kumar and Ramu concealed a hammer in the kitchen. They attacked the head warder Veerraju to unconsciousness, locked up the other staff in the guard room, stole ASI Krishna Murthy’s mobile phone, took away the gate keys, and escaped from the sub-jail on Friday evening, only to be arrested the next day in Visakhapatnam.