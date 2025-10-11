Anomalies Galore in ABC/ARV in Guntur

Vijayawada: Anomalies are galore in the Guntur municipal corporation’s Animal Birth Control and Anti-Rabies Vaccination drives.

Animal rights activists cite a series of irregularities in taking up the programme – from the selection of the NGO to even setting up the kennel to take up ABC and ARV.

The Animal Welfare Board issues a project recognition certificate, which is mandatory for an NGO to take up the ABC and ARV programme. Allegations are that the PRC was obtained by misleading the AWBI. The kennel is set up near a garbage dump in violation of all norms.

The gravity of irregularities in the ABC and ARV programme is such that a case is filed in the district legal services authority with regard to failure to relocate the stray dogs after conduct of ABC/ARC in their original place of origin.

Three FIRs have been issued with regard to the death of stray dogs during the process of ABC/ARV.

Stray dogs are allegedly being transported even from one place to another to claim money. The civic authorities pay `1,500 for each dog for conduct of ABV/ARV. Several dogs are dying either during the surgery or after it, as private untrained veterinary doctors are being engaged for this task. Also, there is a lack of proper postoperation care.

Animal rights activist Jagu Suresh said, “The ABC/ARV programme for stray dogs is being held in the Guntur municipal corporation in violation of norms. Despite our repeated alerts and appeals, the civic authorities failed to respond. There is no proper monitoring mechanism too.”