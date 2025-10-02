Annual Solar Miracle Draws Devotees To Arasavalli Temple

Visakhapatnam: A stunning spectacle unfolded at the Sri Suryanarayana Swamy Temple in Arasavalli, Srikakulam, as the rising sun's rays illuminated the temple deity, Lord Suryanarayana Swamy, for six divine minutes, starting at 6:00 am. Sunlight streamed from the deity's feet to its head, filling the sanctum with celestial radiance and bringing joy to the hearts of the devotees.

This rare solar alignment occurs annually during Uttarayanam and Dakshinayanam. This year, it coincided with the auspicious days of Sharannavaratrulu on October 1 and 2. Thousands of devotees gathered in eager anticipation to witness the moment when the sun’s rays touched the Lord’s feet, a phenomenon that can also be observed on March 9th and 10th. The temple grounds were filled with devotion as attendees stood in awe, deeply moved by the visual splendour and spiritual significance of the event.