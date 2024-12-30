Annual Rolling Awards 2024 Celebrated at CID Office

Vijayawada: The inaugural Annual Rolling Awards 2024 event was held at the CID Headquarters on Monday under the aegis of CID Additional DGP Shankar Ayyanar.

The event recognized outstanding talent and exceptional performance within the department with shields, certificates of appreciation and cash prizes.

Among the awardees, M Seshu, Inspector from the Visakhapatnam regional office, was honoured with the ‘Best in Investigation Division’ award. K Paidapu Naidu, also from the same office, received the Best in Economic Offences wing award.

P Prasada Rao, Inspector at the Kurnool regional office, won the excellence award in the General Offences Wing category.

D Ram Babu, Inspector from the Cyber Crime wing at the CID head office, was awarded the Best in Cyber Crimes Wing title.

K Bala Kotaiah, sub-inspector at the Nellore regional office, was honoured for his Court Craft proficiency, while CH Christopher, head constable from the Women Protection Cell at the CID head office, received the Best in Women Protection Cell wing award.

V Pratap Kumar, head constable at the CID head office, was honoured for his contributions to the SCRB wing. The prestigious rolling award for the Best Regional Office went to Visakhapatnam Regional Office, represented by additional SP Prem Kajal.