 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Annual Festival Begins With Dhwajarohanam At Appalayagunta Temple

Andhra Pradesh
pathri rajasekhar
7 Jun 2025 10:57 PM IST

Floral and electric decorations have been arranged to attract devotees. TTD has provided coolant shades and buttermilk to help visitors cope with the summer heat.

Annual Festival Begins With Dhwajarohanam At Appalayagunta Temple
x
GT Hanumantha Vahanam: Lord Govindaraja Swamy seen seated atop Hanumantha Vahanam on the occasion of Brahmotsavams at His shrine in Tirupati on Saturday. —Image By Arrangement

Nellore: The nine-day Brahmotsavams festival at Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Appalayagunta, Tirupati, commenced with the traditional Dhwajarohanam on Saturday morning.

The sacred Garuda flag hoisting was performed between 7.30 am and 8 am during the auspicious Mithuna Lagnam.

Later in the day, Snapanam Tirumanjanam was performed to the utsava deities, followed by Unjal Seva in the evening.

Floral and electric decorations have been arranged to attract devotees. TTD has provided coolant shades and buttermilk to help visitors cope with the summer heat.

Temple DyEO Harindranath, AEO Devarajulu, Superintendent Srivani, Inspector Siva Kumar, archakas, and devotees were present.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
tirupati dhwajarohanam flag hoisting Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Nellore 
pathri rajasekhar
About the Authorpathri rajasekhar

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X