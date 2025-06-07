Annual Festival Begins With Dhwajarohanam At Appalayagunta Temple

Nellore: The nine-day Brahmotsavams festival at Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Appalayagunta, Tirupati, commenced with the traditional Dhwajarohanam on Saturday morning.

The sacred Garuda flag hoisting was performed between 7.30 am and 8 am during the auspicious Mithuna Lagnam.

Later in the day, Snapanam Tirumanjanam was performed to the utsava deities, followed by Unjal Seva in the evening.

Floral and electric decorations have been arranged to attract devotees. TTD has provided coolant shades and buttermilk to help visitors cope with the summer heat.

Temple DyEO Harindranath, AEO Devarajulu, Superintendent Srivani, Inspector Siva Kumar, archakas, and devotees were present.