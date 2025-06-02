Annual Brahmotsavam Of Govindaraja Swamy Begins In Tirupati

TIRUPATI: The annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Govindaraja Swamy began on Monday with the ceremonial Dhwajarohanam during Mithuna Lagna. The ritual, held amid Vedic chants and devotional music, saw the Garuda flag hoisted atop the Dhwajasthambham, marking the formal commencement of the festival.

Before this, the utsava idols of Sri Govindaraja Swamy, along with Chakrathalwar and parivara devatas, were taken in a golden palanquin around the four mada streets. This symbolic procession is believed to be the Lord’s inspection of festival arrangements. Following the procession, priests performed rituals including Vishvaksena Aradhana, Vastu Homam, Garuda Lingam Homam, and Raksha Bandhanam. Scriptures say that Dhwajarohanam invites divine blessings and contributes to societal well-being and family prosperity.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Brahmotsavam. Key events include the Garuda Vahanam on June 6, Rathotsavam on June 9, and Chakrasnanam on June 10. Digital screens have been installed at the railway station, Vishnu Nivasam, and near the temple tank for public viewing. The temple and its surroundings have been decorated with lights and flowers, and adequate Srivari Sevaks have been deployed to manage crowd movement.

On day one, Snapanatirumanjanam was held at the Kalyana Mandapam, where the deities were bathed in milk, curd, honey, sandal paste, and fruit juices. In the evening, Unjal Seva was held, followed by the Pedda Sesha Vahanam procession. Devotees witnessed the Lord atop the seven-hooded serpent, symbolising divine protection.

Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, temple deputy executive officer V.R. Shanti, AEO K. Munikrishna Reddy, Srivari Sevaks, other temple officials, and a large number of devotees took part in the festivities.