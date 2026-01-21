Annavaram EO Cancels Nod To Brahma Kumaris' Programmes

KAKINADA: The Sri Veera Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam in Annavaram has cancelled its permission to hold the Prajapitha Brahma Kumari’s Eswariya Vidyalaya programmes, which were to be held from January 20 to 24.

The joint commissioner of endowments and executive officer of Annavaram Devasthanam, Vendra Trinadha Rao, said the Prajapitha Brahma Kumaris’ Eswariya Viswa Vidyalayam organisers submitted a representation to the endowments commissioner, stating that the organisation would hold the Rajayoga Dhyanam at Ratnagiri hills at Annavaram. They requested the authorities to provide choultry rooms and halls with a 50 per cent discount.

But the executive body of the Viswa Hind Parishad of Andhra Pradesh submitted a representation to the Annavaram Devasthanam, urging it to disallow the Brahma Kumaris from organising their programmes and to reject their plea for rooms and halls.

The VHP claimed that the Brahma Kumaris organisation “is an anti-Hindu religious outfit, and hence the temple should withdraw the permissions.

Trinadha Rao said, “Considering the sentiments of the devotees of the Devasthanam, the Brahma Kumaris’ plea has been rejected.”