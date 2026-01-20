Annaprasadam in all TTD Temples from March-end

Nellore: As per Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s directions, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will expand Annaprasadam distribution to all its temples by the end of March, TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal announced on Monday. Currently, Annaprasadam is served in 56 temples, and the EO instructed officials to ensure two-time daily distribution in all temples.

Singhal also reviewed the construction of new TTD temples in Guwahati, Patna, Coimbatore, and Belagavi, with land already allotted by respective state governments, and asked for proposals for the Chennai temple to be placed before the Board.

Officials were directed to inspect the Pilgrim Amenities Complex at Rishikesh and prepare plans for a new facility by February. Training for 150 archakas and 68 potu workers, appointments of Veda Parayanadars, and scheduling of Assistant Engineer exams were also discussed. Emphasis was laid on pilgrim welfare, grievance redressal, and regular TTD website updates.

TTD JEO V. Veerabrahmam, FA & CAO O. Balaji, CE T.V. Satyanarayana and other officials were present at the meeting.