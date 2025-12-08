Annamayya District: Chased by Strays, Motorist Dies After Hitting Wall

A motorist died after being chased by strays at Rayachoti town in Annamayya district on Sunday night. According to the police, 42-year-old Fazil, a resident of Lakshmipuram in Rayachoti, was on his way home on his two-wheeler at 3 am when strays began chasing him.

Panicked over the sudden attack by the dogs, Fazil increased the speed of his vehicle and hit the wall of a temple, leading to his instantaneous death.

On information, police reached the spot and began investigation. The CCTV footage showed how Fazil was chased by the dogs in the night.

The residents faulted the officials for failing to take action even when they lodged several complaints about the dog menace.

Fazil's family blamed the authorities for taking up necessary measures to avoid stray dog menace that could lead to fatalities.