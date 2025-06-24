Annamayya Collector Receives World Record Certificate For Yoga

ANANTAPUR: Annamayya district has secured a place in the World Book of Records as part of the Yogandhra 2025 programme. On May 28, Annamayya district achieved a place in the World Book of Records on the special occasion of conducting yoga with 13,594 health workers in a yoga session in one hour.

The programme was held under the leadership of district collector Sridhar Chamakuri.

On Monday, the collector received the certificate provided by the World Book of Records, London, from the hands of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu during a programmein the state capital Amaravati.