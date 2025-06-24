 Top
Annamayya Collector Receives World Record Certificate For Yoga

The programme was held under the leadership of district collector Sridhar Chamakuri.

Annamayya collector Sridhar receives a certificate from CM N. Chandrababu Naidu.—Image By Arrangement

ANANTAPUR: Annamayya district has secured a place in the World Book of Records as part of the Yogandhra 2025 programme. On May 28, Annamayya district achieved a place in the World Book of Records on the special occasion of conducting yoga with 13,594 health workers in a yoga session in one hour.

On Monday, the collector received the certificate provided by the World Book of Records, London, from the hands of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu during a programmein the state capital Amaravati.

