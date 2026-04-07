Annamacharya University Encroaches Lake in Rajampet, Officials Differ on Its Status

Kadapa: A lake that once sustained nearly 20 villages in Rajampet of Annamayya district has been encroached following expansion of the Annamacharya University at Tallapaka.

According to details placed in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly following the controversy, around 5.60 acres of lake land falling under survey numbers 1076, 1080 and 1082 within Rajampet mandal has been encroached for the university.

Though the institution officially has 35 acres adjacent to the water body, structures and boundary walls have extended into the lake bed, effectively reducing its storage capacity.

Villagers recall that the lake once fulfilled the agricultural and other needs of surrounding habitations. “When the lake filled up, we never faced water shortage. Now it is almost gone,” said a farmer from Tallapaka.

The shrinking water body has directly impacted irrigation, groundwater recharge and livestock needs in the region.

Adding to the concern is the steep rise in land value. Locals say land abutting the lake is currently being sold between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 15 lakh per cent, translating to nearly Rs 15 crore per acre. By that estimate, encroachment of 5.60 acres is valued at over Rs 80 crore.

The matter came to limelight during the recent budget session of the AP Legislative Assembly, where the Revenue minister acknowledged the encroachment, stating that action is being initiated under the Andhra Pradesh Land Encroachment Act, 1905. Despite this, there is no visible demolition or eviction activity.

Rajampet tahsildar Dastagiraiah said, “We have issued notices to the management of Annamayya University for encroaching the land of the lake. The matter is with the joint collector. Action will be taken based on the JC’s decision,” Dastagiraiah told Deccan Chronicle.

Sub-collector Bhavana has taken a more cautious position. “Based on available records and field inspection reports, the land is recorded as revenue land under use. We are examining all complaints and representations comprehensively. The matter is under consideration,” she said.

With the Tahsildar’s office confirming issuing of notices and the Sub-Collector’s office calling it “under use” land, villagers feel the matter is in a legal bind, rather than being restored as lake.

Villagers maintain that what is now being shown as revenue land is originally part of the lake. They feel documents may have been manipulated before being transferred to the university.

In late March 2026, local resident Akepatti Siva Shankar Reddy wrote to chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, seeking immediate intervention. “The encroachment of the lake by Annamayya University must be cleared. I have submitted survey maps and revenue records to authorities. But there has been no reply or action so far,” he stated.

For the people of Tallapaka and nearby villages, the issue is whether a vital community resource can be reclaimed from concretisation.