Anna Canteens revival underway in Tirupati district

TIRUPATI: The Tirupati district administration is in full swing to reopen Anna Canteens by August 15. District collector Dr S. Venkateswar has directed officials to expedite repair work on all 11 canteens, including four in Tirupati.This initiative aligns with the state government's plan to restore 183 Anna Canteens across Andhra Pradesh.

Popular during the previous Telugu Desam (TD) regime, these canteens offering subsidised meals were closed under the YSRC government.

Dr Venkateswar emphasised the August 15 deadline during a meeting with municipal commissioners. While Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Naidupeta, Sullurpet, and Gudur canteens are expected to be operational soon, Puttur and Venkatagiri may face delays due to construction and repair work.

The revival of Anna Canteens is a key election promise of the NDA government. During their previous tenure, these canteens served thousands daily at just Rs 5. Interestingly, TD supporters have already started operating makeshift canteens to cater to the needy, even before the official reopening.