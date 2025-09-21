Ankurarpanam To Kick Off Tirumala Brahmotsavams on Sept. 23

Tirupati: The annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara will commence at Tirumala on September 24, with the traditional Ankurarpanam ritual marking the beginning of festivities on the evening of September 23. As per the Vaikhanasa Agama tradition, the ritual will be performed between 7 pm and 8 pm at the Yagashala.

Also known as Beejavapanam, Ankurarpanam is considered an essential prelude to every Vedic festival. It symbolises the sowing of seeds, invoking prayers for a fertile, prosperous, and abundant world. Nine varieties of seeds—wheat, rice, black gram, green gram, Bengal gram, cowpea, sesame, horse gram, and field beans—are sown in earthen pots filled with sanctified soil, each representing a celestial body. Vedic hymns, including the Oshadhi Sukta, are recited during the ritual.

Prior to Ankurarpanam, Medini Puja will be performed to appease the Earth Goddess, seeking blessings for successful seed germination. The ritual is unique in that it is always performed at night during an auspicious hour, with priests chanting the Bhusuukta.

On the same evening, the Senadhipati Utsavam will be held, during which Sri Vishwaksena, the chief commander of Lord Venkateswara, will be taken in a procession along the four Mada streets, symbolising his role in overseeing arrangements and ensuring the smooth conduct of the Brahmotsavams.

The seeds sown during Ankurarpanam are nurtured throughout the nine-day festival and offered to the deity on the concluding day in the ritual of Akshataropanam. Devotees believe that healthier sprouts indicate a more successful and grand celebration.

Meanwhile, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has finalised arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the Salakatla Brahmotsavams, focusing on hassle-free darshan. To manage pilgrim flow, all recommendation-based room allotments and privilege darshans have been cancelled during the nine-day festival.



