Ankurarpanam marks the beginning of Srivari Brahmotsavams at Tirumala

Tirupati: The sacred Ankurarpanam was performed with traditional fervour on Thursday evening to herald the commencement of the Srivari Brahmotsavams at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala. The ritual, conducted in accordance with Vaikhanasa Agama Sastra, signifies the official start of the grand festivities.





As part of the ceremony, Vishwaksenula Varu, the commander-in-chief of Lord Venkateswara's army, led a ceremonial procession through the four Mada streets surrounding the temple. This is done to inspect the arrangements for the Brahmotsavams. Later, special prayers were performed to Goddess Earth at the Yagashala, followed by the symbolic sowing of Navadhanya in a mud pit, marking the completion of the Ankurarpanam. TTD executive officer J. Syamala Rao, additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs M. Gautami and V. Veerabrahmam, CVSO S. Sridhar, and other officials were present.

Ankurarpanam holds a significant place in the Vaikhanasa Agama tradition. The ritual symbolizes the germination of seeds and is performed to invoke divine blessings for the success of Brahmotsavams. It is also a plea for prosperity and the well-being of devotees. Ankurarpanam is performed after sunset, as the moon god is believed to influence crops. Planting seeds in the evening harnesses stronger lunar influence, promoting better germination and symbolizing the successful conduct of upcoming festivities.

Seeds are sown in clay pots called Palikas, placed in Yagashala. The sage Atri outlines the Ankurarpanam procedure in his scripture Samurtarchana Adhikaranam. On the day of the ritual, seeds are soaked in water, the area is cleansed with cow dung, and a Brahma Peetha is set up. Fire rituals invoke deities such as Brahma, Garuda, and Indra.

Prayers are then offered to Goddess Earth as the Palikas are filled with soil, and seeds are sown while chanting mantras honouring the moon. The pots are adorned with new cloth, and special prayers, including Soma Raja, Varuna, and Vishnu Suktam mantras, are performed. Water is sprinkled on the pots daily amidst Vedic chants and auspicious music.









