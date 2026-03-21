Anitha Vows Comprehensive Development for Nakkapalli

Visakhapatnam: A meeting was held at the residence of Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha in Nakkapalli mandal of Visakhapatnam district on Saturday. The event attracted large numbers of NDA alliance leaders, local representatives, and party workers. Addressing the gathering, Anitha described Nakkapalli as a stronghold of the Telugu Desam Party, noting that it has consistently delivered the highest electoral majority in the constituency. She pledged to prioritise the region's development, aspiring to leave a lasting mark on its progress.

The minister recalled the sacrifices made by villagers in support of the steel plant project, calling their contributions unforgettable and vital to the state’s growth. She assured government support for their welfare and highlighted initiatives such as the Toy Park, expected to generate employment for nearly 20,000 women. Anitha also highlighted achievements, including the establishment of a revenue division at Addaroddu.