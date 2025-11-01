Anitha Visits Ankapalle, Cyclone-related Efforts Gain Momentum

Visakhapatnam: Home and disaster management minister Vangalapudi Anitha visited cyclone-affected areas in Anakapalle district on Friday, assuring residents that the government would provide full support for their restoration of normal life.

In Bangarammapalem village, located in the S Rayavaram mandal of the Payakaraopeta constituency, the minister conducted door-to-door visits to assess the conditions of families impacted by Montha. She distributed essential supplies and listened to the residents' concerns.

Among those Anitha met were B Masenamma, Vadipilla Rajamma and Mailipalli Sattiyyamma, three women facing hardships.

Sattiyyamma’s husband had died in the sea five years ago. Anitha offered financial assistance from her personal funds and asked officials to expedite the process of sanctioning a permanent house for them.

Responding to complaints about the NOB boundary wall, which caused difficulties for the villagers, the minister asked officials to take immediate action to resolve the issue.

She announced that a new road would be constructed in Bangarammapalem within 15 days and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting fishermen and coastal communities.

As part of a pilot initiative, Anitha stated that solar-powered fish-drying units would be established in collaboration with DWCRA women’s groups to improve livelihoods and promote sustainable practices.

Later in the day, she along with district collector Vijaya Krishnan, SP Tuhin Sinha, and local MLA Sundarapu Vijayakumar visited Rajala Agraharam in Rambilli mandal, where the Saradana river was in spate. They inspected the affected area and reviewed the precautionary measures taken by the administration.

Anitha praised the district administration for its proactive efforts to prevent flooding in residential zones along the riverbanks. She acknowledged the severity of the situation and praised officials for ensuring that no lives were lost despite the dangerous river overflow conditions at Rajala Agraharam.



