Anitha says no accused can escape law under alliance government

Home minister Vangalapudi Anita has clarified that no one who has done wrong during the previous YSRC government can escape law under the NDA alliance’s government. She underlined that systems under the YSRC government had been abused. She asked former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to explain why his YSRC government had failed in dealing with attacks, rapes and murders that had taken place from 2019 to 2024.Addressing media here on Tuesday, Anita pointed out that according to CCTNS (Crime Criminal Tracking Network System), AP had been number one in uploading data from 2014 to 2019. But the network, including the fingerprint identification network system, had been completely destroyed by Jagan's government.She pointed out that unlike in the past, state police are now arresting culprits in any case within one or two days. “No accused can escape from the coalition government,” she declared, underlining that their government is strengthening the surveillance system by installing additional CCTV cameras.The home minister pointed out that HM Anita recalled that in 2014, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had installed 14,000 CC cameras. But the previous government did not release ₹20–30 crore required for their maintenance, resulting in none of them working now. She said networking systems related to property identification have also not been maintained by the previous government.Anita wondered how 105 kg of silver worth ₹75 lakh could go missing from the Tallur police station in Kurnool district when YSRC ruled the state.She asked Jagan why he had not reacted when there had been a gang rape next to Tadepalli Palace. She underlined that whenever any incident happened the TD government led by Chandrababu Naidu responded promptly and issued appropriate orders to police.The home minister said police vehicles had been allotted 100 litres of fuel by the earlier government. The quantity has now been increased to 300 litres for increased patrolling and maintenance of law and order.