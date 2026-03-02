Anitha Says Alliance Rule Accords Top Priority to Women Safety

Vijayawada: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha has said the state government is according top priority to ensuring the safety of women.

The home minister led a rally on Monday from Satyanarayanapuram to the Shivaji gate as part of a week-long programme on women safety here. The rally was joined by state women's commission chairperson Rayapati Sailaja, NTR district collector Lakshmi Sha, IGP Raja Kumari, police commissioner Rajasekhar and others.

Addressing the gathering, the home minister cited the efforts of the government to set up a woman and child safety wing. She said the crime rate against the women had come down by 4.4 per cent in AP.

Maintaining that if the women in the home were healthy, it would help the whole family to be healthy, she said if the women were empowered, it would help empower the entire home.

“If the women are safe, the society would be safe,” she felt. She called upon the parents to raise their children, be they boys or girls, on an equal footing, and provide care accordingly. “Be friendly with them,” she told the parents.