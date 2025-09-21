Anitha Mocks Jagan’s Opposition Status Demand; Launches ₹7 Cr Works In Prakasam

NELLORE: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Sunday launched a sharp attack on YSRC chief and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of misleading people over Opposition status in the Assembly.

“Opposition status is not something the Speaker grants; it is given by the people. Since YSRC failed to win enough seats, Jagan Mohan Reddy should attend the Assembly as just another MLA from Pulivendula. Crying for Opposition status is like asking for a chocolate or biscuit,” she said during her visit to Tangutur mandal of Prakasam district.

She alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was denying his MLAs the chance to represent their people by boycotting Assembly sessions. “The House does not stop functioning because Jagan stays away. If he refuses to attend, at least his MLAs should,” she remarked. On the resignations of 11 YSRC legislators, she said it made no difference to the House and confirmed that an inquiry into the liquor scam was under way.

Alongside her political criticism, Anitha inaugurated and laid foundations for development works worth nearly `7 crore in Thoorpu Naidupalem, Tangutur mandal. These included `2 crore for internal roads and drains in the SC colony, a ₹50 lakh boundary wall at the ZP High School, and a `4.5 crore 33/11 KV substation to resolve power supply issues in nearby villages.

Energy minister Gottipati Ravikumar said the substation, launched last year, had been completed in record time and would end long-standing low-voltage problems.

Other leaders including minister Dola Sirbala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, state maritime board chairman Damacharla Satyanarayana, state tourism board chairman Nookasani Balaji, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao, Giddalur MLA Muthumala Ashok Reddy, Chirala MLA M.M. Kondayya and local representatives participated.

The home minister also paid tributes to Ambedkar, N.T. Rama Rao, Damacharla Anjaneyulu and Paritala Ravindra, unveiling their statues at Marlapadu.