Anitha Distributes Gas Cylinders, Pensions In Payakaraopeta

Visakhapatnam: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Thursday distributed the second phase of free gas cylinders and pensions in Uddhanandapuram village, Nakkapalli mandal, as part of her visit to the Payakaraopeta constituency.

She began the day by paying tributes to the NTR statue and personally visiting homes to distribute pensions. She also enquired about the challenges being faced by the residents.

Anitha also visited TD activist Nageswara Rao, who recently underwent surgery, and made tea for the family of another local, Govind.

She announced that the Anna Canteen at the Nakkapalli government hospital would be opened soon. The free bus service for women will commence from August 15, she said and promised measures to resolve drinking water and irrigation issues in her constituency.

She assured village cleanliness would be prioritised and one lakh jobs would be created for unemployed youth in the constituency. Despite financial constraints, the government is committed to deliver its promises, she added.

Officials were instructed to install CCTV cameras and sign boards along the Uddhanandapuram National Highway to curb road accidents.