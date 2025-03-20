Anita says committee will be formed for promotion of police officers

Vijayawada: Home minister Vangalapudi Anita announced that the state government is taking measures to fill vacant posts in the AP Police department. Out of the total 16,862 constable positions, recruitment process for 6,100 posts has been completed. Proposals have been submitted to the government and the director general of police (DGP) for filling the remaining 10,762 vacancies.

The home minister responded to MLA Konathala Ramakrishna’s question in State Legislative Assembly on vacant constable positions in the state and the government's initiatives for police welfare. Anita said. “Once we receive the necessary approvals, we will initiate the recruitment for the remaining police constable vacancies."

Replying to a question by BJP MLA Penmatsa Vishnu Kumar Raju on promotions of police inspectors, the minister clarified that the seniority list is to be revised as per orders of the High Court. She explained that the government had issued a seniority list in 2018 as per orders of the High Court in 2017.

Based on the seniority list given, DSP Venkateswarlu of 1995 batch approached the High Court to decide on the seniority. The court set aside the seniority list announced by the High Court. Following this, some people promoted as DSPs have had to work as circle inspectors again.

Anita said as per the orders of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, a committee will soon be formed with the permission of the court. The committee will discuss the issue thoroughly in an attempt to get the matter resolved.

The minister said the government is focusing on police welfare. In case of accidental death, arrangements will be made for compensation ranging from ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh. She pointed out that if new posts are created, the total burden on the government will increase to ₹100 crore per year. She maintained that despite the financial burden on the government, the coalition government is sincerely trying to remove technical obstacles and give promotions soon.

The minister explained that so far 862 civil police inspectors have completed six years of service. The government is positive about promotions of 65 people belonging to the 1995 batch. But the process has been delayed because they have approached the court.

MLAs Koon Ravi Kumar, Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar and Gorantla Buchayya Chowdary raised questions about the central government-sponsored schemes.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav responded, stating, "There are 94 central government-sponsored schemes, of which 24 have been discontinued. The previous government neglected central schemes and diverted funds. We are now focusing on implementing these central schemes effectively.”