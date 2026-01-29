Anita Reviews Arrangements For The First Anakapalli Utsav

VISAKHAPATNAM: Home and disaster management minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Wednesday reviewed arrangements for the first Anakapalli Utsav and instructed officials to ensure that the event highlights the district’s culture and heritage while providing smooth facilities for the public.

Inspecting preparations at the main venue, NTR Stadium, Anitha was accompanied by district collector Vijayakrishnan, SP Tuhin Sinha, Anakapalli MLA Konathala Ramakrishna, State Housing Corporation chairman Bathula Thathaiah Babu, Gavar Corporation chairman Malla Surendra, Urban Development Corporation chairman Peela Govind Satyanarayana and former MLC Buddha Naga Jagadish.

The minister unveiled the Utsav’s theme song and poster and offered suggestions on stage design, seating arrangements, entry and exit points and security measures. She emphasised the need for effective crowd management and directed officials to install screens outside the stadium to facilitate live telecast and avoid inconvenience to visitors.

Speaking to reporters, Anitha said the Anakapalli Utsav is being organised under the guidance of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, along with the Visakha and Araku Utsavs. She said cultural programmes are already under way at Kondakarla Ava, Muthyalamma Palem Beach, the Anakapalli jaggery market and NTR Stadium, showcasing the traditions of North Andhra.

She noted that this is the first Anakapalli Utsav since the formation of the district and said the Speaker, MLAs and other public representatives are working together to ensure its success. The minister appealed to the public to extend cooperation and participate in the celebrations with their families.

Anitha added that the Anakapalli Utsav would be developed into an annual event, with future programmes planned at tourist and spiritual locations across the district to promote its cultural identity.