Anil Singhal Takes Charge As TTD Executive Officer

Tirupati:Senior bureaucrat Anil Kumar Singhal on Wednesday took charge as Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams for the second time, succeeding J Syamala Rao.

The installation ceremony was held at the Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala temple, where Singhal was sworn in also as the ex-officio member secretary to the TTD board by additional EO, Venkaiah Chowdhary.









Sri Anil Kumar Singhal assumed charge as the Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).#TTD #Tirumala pic.twitter.com/yQ1cYsm3Ru — Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (@TTDevasthanams) September 10, 2025





Speaking to the media after darshan at the temple, Singhal said, “For many IAS officers, serving as TTD EO is a dream. Taking charge for the second time today places even greater responsibility on me. I thank chief minister Chandrababu Naidu for entrusting me with this role.”

Recalling his earlier tenure between May 2017 and October 2020, Singhal said he had been involved in implementing several reforms and would continue improving the services for pilgrims. He noted that the quality of laddu prasadam and Annaprasadam had improved in recent months and TTD received positive feedback from devotees.

“We will also focus on increasing footfall in all TTD temples across the country and utilise the services of local sevaks,” he said.



Singhal said he had met the CM on Tuesday to discuss the future course of action. The focus would be on preserving the sanctity of the temple, ensuring smooth darshan for ordinary devotees, and adopting technology to improve transparency.

TTD was also considering establishing Venkateswara temples in major state capitals across the country, he said.

Outgoing EO Syamala Rao thanked TTD officials and employees for their cooperation during his 14-month tenure and noted that reforms introduced during the period would help maintain the quality of prasadam for the next 25 years.