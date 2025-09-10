Anil Kumar Singhal Assumes Charge as TTD EO for Second Time

Tirumala: Anil Kumar Singhal assumed charge as TTD Executive Officer (EO) on Wednesday.

Earlier at Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala temple, Singhal took over the reigns of TTD EO from the outgoing EO J Syamala Rao as per tradition.

Later in front of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, the new EO also took oath as the TTD board Member Secretary ex-officio and the oath was administered by the Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.

After having darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, he was offered Vedaseervachanam followed by distribution of Theertha Prasadams besides the lamination photo of Sri Venkateswara.

Outside the temple, talking to media persons, he said with the blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy and his parents, family, friends, well wishers, he assumed charge as TTD EO for the second time.

"Usually it will be a dream for every IAS to serve the devotees as TTD EO. By assuming the charge as TTD EO today for the second time, my responsibilities have increased. I thank Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for giving me this opportunity", he added.

Adding further the EO said while he was trekking Alipiri footpath on Wednesday morning, he happened to interact with the devotees who expressed immense pleasure over the enhanced taste of laddu and Anna Prasadams in the last one year.

''The devotees also suggested a few others which need to be discussed with officials. Development in TTD is a never ending process. Upon the Instructions of CM we will also have to discuss with officials on how to increase footfall in all the TTD temples located across the country and how best we can utilize the services of local sevaks in these temples'', he said.

He also said he used to visit Tirumala temple ever since 1994 and as a common devotee he had darshan in the queue line and also participated in Garuda Seva once. “I have closely observed the issues of devotees. Though several reforms have been brought, there is no end to this and there is always a scope to do more and more pilgrim initiatives'', he maintained.

The EO also said the entire work force of TTD especially in Tirumala work even in odd hours with enthusiasm which is a unique quality to them alone. The TTD employees play a vital role in the success of every event and they work as a team. “I thank all for supporting me during my earlier tenure as TTD EO for nearly three and a half years and hoping to see the same cooperation now'', he wished.

Later the TTD EO called on TTD Chairman BR Naidu at the latter's camp office. The TTD Chairman also congratulated AK Singhal for assuming charges as TTD EO for the second time.

Earlier, during the day the outgoing EO J Syamala Rao also thanked all the officials, TTD employees, sevaks and devotees for their support in bringing out many reforms in his sojourn as TTD EO.