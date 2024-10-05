Angad Cheema triumphs at Vizag Open

Visakhapatnam: Chandigarh golfer Angad Cheema triumphed at the second edition of the Vizag Open golf championship held at the East Point Golf Club course in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Cheema claimed the victory in a playoff against Aman Raj of Patna, marking the end of an 11-year drought. Cheema last won on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) in 2013. This was Cheema's third professional win overall, including one title on the PGTI Feeder Tour.

The event was attended by state tourism and cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh as guest of honour who praised the event for showcasing the highest level of professional golf in India.

In his remarks, secretary of East Point Golf Club M.S.N. Raju expressed pride in hosting such a prestigious event. "This tournament not only highlights top-tier golfing talent but also enhances Visakhapatnam's reputation as a golfing destination," he stated.

Minister Durgesh announced plans for a new golf course in the state with support from the central government.

He emphasised the importance of sportsmanship and encouraged athletes to strive for excellence on both national and international stages.

Cheema reflected on his long-awaited victory, stating, “It’s a great relief and a monkey off my back to finally win after so long. I had come close to victory on so many occasions in recent years but hadn’t closed it out.” He added that his focus this season was on giving his best without stressing about the outcome.