Andhras In Iran Urged To Return Safely

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Non-Resident Telugus’ Empowerment and Relations Kondapalli Srinivas on Monday appealed to expatriate Andhras currently residing in Iran to ensure their safety and return to their native places at the earliest in view of the prevailing local situation.

The minister said that the Centre and the state governments are closely monitoring developments and have already issued advisories. He urged all Telugu people in Iran to strictly adhere to the authorities' guidelines.

Referring to reports of difficult and uncertain local conditions, Srinivas expressed concern about the safety of students, pilgrims, businesspersons, and tourists from Andhra Pradesh who are currently in Iran. He advised them to utilise all available travel routes and make arrangements to leave the country at the earliest possible opportunity.

The minister also emphasised the importance of keeping passports, identity cards, and other valuable immigration documents ready at all times to avoid last-minute inconvenience. He cautioned expatriates to avoid areas where protests or public demonstrations are taking place and to remain vigilant about their surroundings.

Minister Srinivas further appealed to the Telugu diaspora to remain in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Iran and maintain regular communication with the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) authorities. He said that, given the evolving ground situation, expatriates should coordinate with the Indian Embassy and APNRT officials to facilitate their safe and swift return to India.

Reiterating the state government’s commitment to the welfare of overseas Andhras, the minister assured that all necessary assistance would be extended to those in need. For immediate help, expatriates have been advised to contact the APNRT helpline at +91 8500027678.

The state government, he said, stands firmly with its people abroad and is prepared to provide support to ensure their safe homecoming during this challenging time.