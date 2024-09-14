Kavitha, encountering grave issues at her workplace in Kuwait, reached out to minister Ramprasad Reddy via video call. His prompt response, in conjunction with the APNRT’s emergency team, led to immediate assistance from social worker Jilakara Murali and expatriate Rasheeda Begum, ensuring Kavitha's safe return. She arrived back in India on a Friday night Air India flight.

Kavitha's husband, Venkateswarlu, expressed relief and gratitude, acknowledging that after losing hope, their appeal to minister Ramprasad Reddy was crucial for Kavitha’s safe return.