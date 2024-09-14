Woman from Annamayya district rescued from Kuwait
Kurnool: Tirupati Kavitha, a resident of Narayana Reddy Palli village in Thambepalli mandal of Annamayya district, who faced severe difficulties while working in Kuwait, has been safely repatriated to India thanks to intervention from the state government. Acting on instructions from Transport minister M. Ramprasad Reddy, minister Kondapalli Srinivas coordinated efforts with social activist Jilakara Murali and Shaik Rasheeda Begum in Kuwait through the APNRT 24-hour helpline to facilitate her return.
Kavitha, encountering grave issues at her workplace in Kuwait, reached out to minister Ramprasad Reddy via video call. His prompt response, in conjunction with the APNRT’s emergency team, led to immediate assistance from social worker Jilakara Murali and expatriate Rasheeda Begum, ensuring Kavitha's safe return. She arrived back in India on a Friday night Air India flight.
Kavitha's husband, Venkateswarlu, expressed relief and gratitude, acknowledging that after losing hope, their appeal to minister Ramprasad Reddy was crucial for Kavitha’s safe return.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
