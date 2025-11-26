Andhra: US-based Devotee Donates Rs.9 Cr to TTD

Tirupati: A US-based devotee donated Rs 9 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Wednesday, temple body chairman B R Naidu said.

M Ramalinga Raju contributed the amount for the renovation of the PAC-1, PAC-2, and PAC-3 buildings. "Another great donation to TTD. M Ramalinga Raju donated Rs 9 crore for the renovation of PAC-1, 2 and 3 buildings," Naidu said in a post on 'X', adding that Raju had earlier donated Rs 16 crore in 2012.

Extending congratulations on behalf of TTD for the contribution towards improving facilities for devotees, Naidu said he wished for the deity's blessings on Raju.

He also expressed hope that Raju would continue to extend similar support in the future. Raju said he donated on behalf of his daughter, Nethra and son-in-law, Vamsi Gadiraju, to renovate the PAC buildings.

Thanking TTD for allowing him to contribute, Raju noted his deep connection with Tirupati, citing his close relationship with three former chairmen of the temple body, with roots in West Godavari district.

He said former TTD chairmen G Rangaraju and V Kanaka Raju are his grandfathers, while K Bapi Raju, a Congress politician, is his uncle. TTD, custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, is considered the world's richest Hindu shrine.